New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre on a plea challenging the Indian Navy recruitment selection process of Person Below Officer Ranks (PBORs) shortlisting criteria.

The bench of Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Defence, Chief of Naval Staff, and others on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner Vikram Swami through Adv Ankur Chhibber. The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 11, 2022. In the plea, the petitioner alleged that the Indian Navy is discriminating on recruitment of PBORs by involving shortlisting criteria even before the initiation of the preliminary stage of the selection process.

However, the court refused to pass any interim order directing the respondents to consider all candidates, who are fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid out in the advertisement, to take part in the selection process by issuing admit cards to them for the post they have applied for.

The plea stated that all those persons who meet the eligibility criteria as laid down in the advertisement are allowed to participate in the three stages of elimination in the recruitment process. Resultantly, there is no provision of disallowing an eligible candidate from participating in the selection process if he is fulfilling the minimum eligibility qualification.

Thus, the Navy after going through the recruitment process resorts to the shortlisting criteria based on the written examination and other mandatory criteria, plea read.

The plea further seeks direction for quashing of the advertisement issued by the respondents in the employment news dated 16-22 October 2021 to the extent whereby the Indian Navy has reserved its right for shortlisting the Applicants by increasing the cut-off marks obtained by them in class 10+2 examination, contrary to the already laid down eligibility criteria in the said advertisement, after their applications were received by them for recruitment as PBOR(s) in the Indian Navy.

Plea further states that, such an act of theirs is irrational and does not have a nexus with the objective of the recruitment as it takes away the legal and legitimate right of the candidates who despite fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down in the advertisement are debarred to take part in the selection process, and the same violates Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India.