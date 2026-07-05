New Delhi: The Juvenile Justice Board has directed that a juvenile be tried as an adult in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area in 2025, police said Sunday.

The board passed the order July 4 after considering an application moved by the investigating officer, who cited the gravity of the offence and the evidence collected during the probe, an officer said.

The case pertains to the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man in Shakarpur Market December 7, 2025. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital after the attack, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at the Shakarpur police station, and the investigation was taken up. During the probe, police apprehended a juvenile in connection with the murder.

During the investigation, it emerged that the juvenile was already facing trial in another murder case registered in 2024 and was on bail when the fresh offence was allegedly committed.

Based on the material collected during the investigation, the investigating officer moved an application before the board seeking that the juvenile be tried as an adult under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

After examining the evidence and other relevant factors under the law, the board allowed the plea to face trial as an adult, police said.