New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi Friday, seeking to gauge the situation on ground and also to interact with the local people.

“I have come here to assess the situation and to interact with residents over here,” the LG told media persons at Maujpur.

People there, however, said that he did not give even a minute to them. There was lot of resentment among the local residents in Maujpur despite influential people from both communities coming forward to iron out differences.

This is the Lt Governor’s first visit to the riot-affected areas. Going around Jafrabad, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, and Chauhan Banger where riots happened, he interacted with several people, listened to their grievances and assured them speedy justice.

Baijal told a man whose shop was burnt that the government will surely compensate the losses.

Earlier in the day, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and order, SN Shrivastava, who will hold additional charge as Delhi Police chief from March 1, visited all the riot-affected areas and also interacted with people. He also assured them the government will provide all adequate help to them.

He has been camping in northeastern part of the city since February 24 when he was brought back to the Delhi Police from the Central Reserve Police Force.

(IANS)