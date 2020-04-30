New Delhi: The Delhi Police has granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, daughter of actor Rishi Kapoor to travel to Mumbai for the latter’s last rites. Riddhima will drive more than 1,400 kilometres to be besides her father who passed Thursday morning. The police amid the COVID-19 lockdown have allowed his daughter to go to Mumbai, a senior police official said.

Permission to travel

“Along with Riddhima, four other people – Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Akshay Sahni and Drigalakshmi Rai – got permission to travel to Mumbai. “The police have given the necessary permission,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said.

Riddhima lives in southeast Delhi. Sources said she was told permission to fly could only be given by Home Minister Amit Shah. As an option, she sought permission to go to Mumbai in a car. in a group of five.

“She (Riddhima) sought permission late at night. We had it within minutes,” a senior police officer said. Delhi Police has always given permission in such circumstances, he said. She will now travel by road and is expected to reach Mumbai in approximately 24 hours.

Delhi Police pay tribute

The 67-year-old actor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital. His death comes a day after his ‘D-Day’ co-star Irrfan Khan passed away due to cancer. Delhi Police also paid tribute to both the actors.

“Two of the finest personalities of the film world, who made us laugh and cry with their performances, are not among us today. Delhi Police pays them an emotional tribute,” Delhi Police tweeted on their official handle.

Living life to the fullest

Rishi is third generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty. He was taken to the HN Reliance Hospital by his family Wednesday. His family said the actor remained ‘jovial and determined to live to the fullest’. He maintained this attitude right through ‘two years of treatment across two continents’.

Rishi’s family said in a statement the ‘actor would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears’. “Family, friends, food and films remained his focus. Everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him,” the family added.

Agencies