New Delhi: Farmers’ body Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleged Wednesday ‘anti-social elements like actor Deep Sidhu attempted to ‘torpedo’ their peaceful agitation under a conspiracy. However, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) asserted they won’t allow ‘the government and other forces inimical to the peaceful movement to break this struggle’.

Violence erupted Tuesday in several parts of Delhi during the farmers’ tractor rally. Police had to use force and fire tear gas shells to disperse the unruly mob that tried to break barriers. A group of farmers even laid siege to the Red Fort. Some of them hoisted religious flags on the flagpole from which the Tricolour flies.

The Delhi police said Wednesday that 300 cops were injured while tackling the agitating farmers. Officials informed that police has detained 200 people in connection with violence during farmers’ tractor parade

Meanwhile the SKM, which represents 41 farmer unions, has called an emergency meeting later in the day. They will decide on their future course of action then. The morcha had Tuesday condemned the acts of violence.

Referring to the violence during Tuesday’s tractor rally, the union body slammed actor Deep Sidhu and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. The SKM alleged they attempted to torpedo the farmers’ agitation.

“The Union government has been severely shaken by this peasant agitation. Therefore, a dirty conspiracy was hatched with Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and others against the peaceful struggle of other farmer organisations, who had set up their own separate protest site after 15 days of beginning of this Farmers’ agitation. They were not part of the organisations which jointly undertook the struggle,” the SKM said in a statement.

“When the farmer organisations declared a programme of Kisan Parade 26 January, antisocial elements like Deep Sidhu and others, along with the said farmer organisation attempted to torpedo the farmers’ agitation,” the statement said.

“Under this conspiracy, the said Kisan organisation and other persons announced that they would march on Ring Road and unfurl a flag on the Red Fort. As a corollary of conspiracy, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee started marching on the Ring Road, two hours before the scheduled march of the struggling organisations. It was a deep rooted conspiracy to knock down the peaceful and strong farmers’ struggle,” the statement added.