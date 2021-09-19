New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a Nigerian national for being involved in the illicit trade of Narcotics and Psychotropic substances, an official said here Sunday.

Acting upon a piece of secret information regarding the movement of the drug peddler, identified as Chidubem Micheal Adimonyemma, near Air Force Station Bus Stand, MB Road, Hamdard Nagar, here, a team of 10 cops was constituted.

Subsequently, a trap was laid out around the area and the accused was nabbed with 152 grams of fine quality heroin.

The value of recovered heroin in the Indian market is said to be approximately Rs 8 lakh.

No previous involvement of the accused was found in any other crime in India.

The police said that further interrogation of the accused is in progress keeping in view the source of the drug and tracing the chain of persons involved in the offence.

