New Delhi: Minutes after the Aam Aadmi Party’s Twitter handle claimed Tuesday that the Delhi Police has put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest, the city police force officially denied the claim.

“This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all,” Anto Alphonse , DCP North tweeted a picture of the CM residence to back the claim.

This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all.@DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/NCWBB9phDS — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) December 8, 2020

Earlier AAP tweeted: “Delhi Police has put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest after he visited farmers at Singhu border yesterday.”

Kejriwal Monday visited the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers were protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws, and checked arrangements made for them by his government.

IANS