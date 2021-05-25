New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police took two-time Olympian Sushil Kumar to Chhatrasal Stadium and his flat in the national capital. This was done to further probe the case of the death of wrestler Sagar Rana Dhankar. It should be stated that Sushil Kumar has confessed being present at the spot when the brawl took place May 4. In the clash, Sagar was seriously injured and succumbed to those the next day.

The Crime Branch sleuths took the wrestler first to the Chhatrasal Stadium here and questioned him. The police sleuths asked Kumar about the chain of events May 4, when the brawl took place. The police also took Kumar to the parking lot, where the brawl took place. Later, the forensic team joined the Delhi Police sleuths and collected material from the spot.

The Crime Branch team them arrived at Kumar’s Model Town flat and questioned him again. Sources had earlier said that a number of notorious criminals visited Kumar’s flat regularly. Some even hid in it while absconding from the law.

Kumar was arrested Sunday morning along with his aide Ajay Kumar. He had been on the run for more than 18 days prior to his arrest.

According to Delhi Police officials, Kumar had travelled to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana during the 18-day-long cat and mouse chase game. He was finally arrested from Delhi’s Mundka area Sunday morning. He had come to collect some cash and also borrowed a scooty from a national level player. The Delhi Police had also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on Kumar and Rs 50,000 on his aide Ajay. Kumar was sent to six days’ custody by a Delhi court.

Kumar had moved an anticipatory bail plea May 18 in New Delhi’s Rohini court, but the court rejected it.