New Delhi: Delhi’s COVID-19 tally rose to more than 2.30 lakh after 4,473 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday. This is highest single-day COVID-19 spike in the national capital recorded so far. The previous highest single-day COVID-19 spike was 4,321 cases. It was recorded Saturday last week. Thirty-three COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll in the national capital to 4,839. The COVID-19 death toll in Delhi stood at 4,806, Tuesday.

The active cases tally Wednesday rose to 30,914 from 29,787 on the previous day, as per the bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 1,637, Wednesday from 1,560 Tuesday.

The Delhi government has also significantly ramped up testing in the last few days. The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported from September 1-15 in that order are: 14,389 (1,358); 20,437 (2,024); 24,198 (2,312); 28,835 (2,509); 32,834 (2,737); 36,219 (2,914) 38,895 (2,973); 36,046 (3,256); 22,954 (2,077); 45,797 (3,609); 54,517 (4,039); 58,340 (4,308); 60,580 (4,266); 60,076 (4,321); 56,656 (4,235); 44,884 (3,229) and 62,669 (4,263).

Wednesday again, over 4,000 cases were recorded for the 62,593 tests conducted the previous day.

The number of rapid-antigen tests conducted on Monday stood at 51,318 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 11,275 in all adding to 62,593, according to the bulletin. The number of tests done per million, as on Wednesday, was 1,21,556 while the total number of tests stood at 23,09,578.

The positivity rate Wednesday stood at 7.15 per cent, up from 6.8 per cent the previous day. The recovery rate was 84.47 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 2.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev reviewed COVID-19 management along with district magistrates in a meeting, according to the bulletin.

The bulletin said that 1,94,516 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation stands at 17,324.