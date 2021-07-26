New Delhi: The national capital reported 39 new Covid cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government Monday.

The daily test positivity rate in Delhi stood at 0.7 per cent, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, a total of 80 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,10,368 so far.

The active caseload in Delhi presently stands at 537, of which 162 are in home isolation.

A total of 56,435 Covid samples were tested on Monday, including 45,423 through RT-PCR and 11,012 through Rapid Antigen method.