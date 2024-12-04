New Delhi: A middle-aged couple and their daughter were allegedly stabbed to death inside their house in Delhi’s Neb Sarai area Wednesday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal (46), and their daughter Kavita (23), the police added.

According to the police, the bodies were discovered by the couple’s son, Arjun, around 5:30am when he returned from his morning walk. He alerted the neighbours and informed the police, an official said.

“The couple’s son made a PCR call and informed the police about the incident. Rajesh was found lying on the first floor, while the women were on the ground floor. The attacker used a sharp-edged weapon,” Deputy Commissioner of police (south) Ankit Singh said.

Prima facie, there was no ransacking or theft from the house, and based on the crime scene, it appeared the entire act was committed within an hour, he added.

Speaking about the incident, Satish Kumar, Arjun’s maternal uncle, said, “Rajesh was my brother-in-law. I received a call from my nephew (Arjun) about the incident. Rajesh had retired from the army and was currently working as a security officer. His daughter was a college student and a black belt in martial arts.”

Kumar suggested that a financial dispute might have been the motive for the attack.

A case of murder has been registered, Singh said, adding that the police have collected CCTV footage from around the area and recorded statements from family members and neighbours.

Since the main door of the house remained locked, the police suspect the accused may have used a duplicate key or accessed the house via the terrace.

According to another police official, Arjun has been questioned to establish the sequence of events and determine whether the family had any animosity with anyone.

According to a neighbour, Rajesh, a native of Haryana, owned the two-storey house in which the family had been living for the past 15 years.

Today also happened to be Rajesh and Komal’s 27th wedding anniversary, their relatives said.

AAP legislator from Deoli, Prakash Jarwal, also visited the victim’s house and spoke with Rajesh’s son. “This is a very unfortunate incident. His son asked me, ‘Who will I live for now?’” Jarwal said.

“Someone entered the house and stabbed the victims in their necks,” Jarwal added, noting that killings had become a daily occurrence in Delhi.

