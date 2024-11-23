New Delhi: A woman allegedly strangled her five-year-old daughter to death in northwest Delhi to marry a man she met on Instagram, police said Saturday.

The woman also told the police that she lived with a relative in Himachal Pradesh before coming to Delhi where her child was sexually assaulted, they said.

Police received information from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital Friday about a child being brought dead.

Inquiries revealed strangulation marks on the child’s neck, they said.

A case was registered and the child’s relatives, including her mother, were interrogated, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

After sustained interrogation, the mother broke down and revealed that she had strangulated her daughter, the statement said.

The woman also disclosed that her first husband abandoned her, following which she came in contact with a man who identified himself as Rahul on Instagram. Later, she moved to Delhi with the intention of marrying him, it said.

However, Rahul and his family did not accept the child and he refused to marry the woman. In frustration, the woman strangulated the child.

A case has been registered under sections 103 (murder) and 65(2) (rape in certain cases) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Ashok Vihar police station, they said.

Further investigations are underway, the police said.

PTI