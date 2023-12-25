Mumbai: Uday Pandhi from Delhi has emerged as the winner of “MTV Hustle 03”, the rap reality television show.

At 19, Pandhi became the youngest contestant of the season to claim the title of the “next desi hip-hop sensation”.

The musician said winning the trophy was a dream come true.

“POCO MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT has been more than a stage; it’s been an unbelievable trajectory of learning, hard work, and experimentation.

“I was fortunate to be a part of this phenomenon that allowed me to push boundaries, get out of my comfort zone, and grow as an artist. My Squad Boss, Dee MC was my unshakeable support in this process. Winning this trophy is like a dream and I am humbled by this honour!” Pandhi said in a statement.

Bassick from Jhansi was declared the runner-up and 100RBH from Amravati won the ‘OG Hustler trophy’, according to a press release.

Pandhi’s squad was headed by rapper Dee MC, whose real name is Deepa Unnikrishnan.

“I am super proud of Uday, and I am extremely happy that my squad won! I feel he has been an inspiration all along for all of us! I have always believed in his humility, talent, determination, and passion. Full power to Uday!” she said.

Badshah, who serves as the judge on “MTV Hustle 03”, said he is happy to see Pandhi lift the trophy.

“I am proud of each contestant that has graced this stage, and I wish them all the best in the future. I am extremely pleased to partner with MTV Hustle once again and look forward to a long-standing partnership with IPS like these that do full justice to talent discovery and honing of creative skills within the burgeoning hip-hop scene in India,” he added.

The third season of the reality series premiered in October, with 16 contenders vying for the top prize. Besides Dee MC, EPR, Dino James, and Ikka featured as squad bosses on “MTV Hustle 03”.

