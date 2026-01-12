By NARENDRA RAUT, OP

Koraput: Following the recent crash of an India One aircraft in Rourkela, concerns over air travel safety have increased across Odisha. Advocate Ajit Patra Friday called for the government to introduce double-engine aircraft operations at Jeypore Airport to enhance safety and ensure more reliable air connectivity for the region.

Speaking in Koraput, Patra said the incident has instilled fear among passengers, raising doubts about the continuity of air services. He stressed that the residents of the undivided Koraput district rely heavily on India One flights from Jeypore Airport, making air travel vital for this remote, tribal-majority region.

Patra argued that operating double-engine aircraft would improve passenger confidence, boost safety standards, and provide greater reliability in the event of technical malfunctions or adverse weather conditions. He urged both state and Central governments to take immediate steps to upgrade air services at Jeypore Airport for the public’s safety.

Locals and travellers from Jeypore echoed similar concerns. Residents pointed out that Jeypore Airport serves as the primary air link for southern Odisha, and any disruption in services directly impacts patients, students, and business travellers. They called for stronger aviation infrastructure and the introduction of double-engine aircraft to mitigate future risks and ensure uninterrupted connectivity.