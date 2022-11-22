Kendrapara: No canals have been built to provide water to the farmlands in Dobandha, Sobala villages under Kendrapara tehsil as well as in Chandanpur, Nilakanthapur, Tamalasasan, Arua, Keshpur villages under Pattamundai tehsil of Kendrapara district. However, scores of farmers have been asked to pay water cess and the issue has triggered a controversy. The dispute arose after the Revenue department officials demanded clearance of the outstanding water cess of the villagers when some of them approached the local tehsil office to get caste and other certificates for their children. The villagers termed the move as illegal.

The forcible demand for water cess by Revenue officials has sparked resentment among the villagers. They have said that either water cess has to be abolished or canals built to provide irrigation facilities to their farmlands. Villagers Ranjan Kumar Sahu, Pareshwar Samal, Chhatish Kumar Parida and Prafulla Kumar Parida warned of stern action if a probe is not ordered for the irregular imposition of water cess. They alleged that the Revenue department has levied water cess on their farmlands since a long time. They also said that they had protested against the move and had written a letter to the district collector.

Later, the Revenue department in a letter (No 33284, dated July 22, 1997) directed the district collector to conduct a probe in this regard. On receipt of the order, the then Collector in a letter (No 9354, dated August 4, 1997) directed the Paattamundai tehsildar to conduct a probe and submit a report.

However, the tehsildar did not do so and in 1998 farmers filed a case at the consumer forum. The forum heard the matter and directed the Revenue department to not collect water cess until provisions are made to provide irrigation facilities to the farmlands. Since then the villagers are only paying land revenue and not water cess. When contacted, sub-collector Niranjan Behera said he will take stock of the matter and direct the Revenue officials to conduct a proper probe. He added that steps will be taken to provide irrigation facilities in the areas where there are no canals.