Puri: The Puri district administration has resumed the demolition drive within the 100-metre radius of Shree Jagannath temple, which was halted due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The demolition drive is being carried out for the Srimandir Parikrama Yojana which is also known as Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor Plan.

The old buildings that are in a dilapidated state and are within a 100-metre radius of the temple from Marichakota Chhak till old SJTA office will be pulled down during this phase of the demolition drive.

The old building that used to house the office of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and Puri Gajapati in the past will also be pulled down.

The information centre and some portions of Languli Mutt will also be demolished.

The old building of SJTA was in a dilapidated condition and was declared unsafe. In its place, a two-storey building with a retro-look will be constructed and once completed; it will add beauty to the Holy City.

Two platoon police forces have been deployed at the places where the demolition drive is being carried out to maintain law and order.

