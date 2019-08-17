Puri: The state government’s decision to demolish all structures within 75-metre radius of Srimandir has invited sharp reactions from locals, servitors and some voluntary organisations.

The locals have claimed that the decision would lead to demolition of several mutts, temples and houses near the 12th century shrine.

Senior Daitapati servitor Binayak Das Mahapatra has threatened to move Supreme Court if the state government does not reconsider its decision to raze structures within 75-metre radius of Srimandir.

The locals claimed that the state government’s decision would lead to the demolition of at least 10 mutts, several temples and the houses of several hundred people in the Holy City here.

According to locals, the Singhadwar police station, a market, a health centre, an information centre of Srimandir, Singhadwar police outpost, an information centre of the I&PR department, Emar mutt, goddess Kakudikhai temple, Languli mutt, Bada Akhada mutt, Sanachhata mutt, goddess Baseli temple, Nepal Bhawan and Manipur Ashram would face demolition as per the state government’s decision.

Similarly, the structures of Pratihari Bhawan, Bishnu Bhawan, Kashinath Bhawan, Laxmi Bhawan, Ram Bhawan, Sita Bhawan, Raghunath guest house, Gopinath Bhawan, an overhead water tanker, Rebasa mutt, Torani Chhatra mutt, Uttar Parshaw mutt, Dakshina Parshaw mutt, Raghab Das mutt, Kousalya Das mutt, Punjabi mutt, Bharat Mahala, Kapala Mochana temple, a public lavatory and a pump house come within 75-metre radius of Srimandir.

Moreover, the decision would pave the way for demolition of hundreds of shops and the houses of many servitors at Dolabedi Sahi, locals said.

Priyadarshan Patnaik, the convener of voluntary outfit Srijagannath Sena, opposed the state government’s decision. He claimed that mutts and temples located around Srimandir are part and parcel of Jagannath culture. “The state government has not conducted any public hearing before taking the decision to raze structures within 75-metre radius of Srimandir. The government should first tell people why it is so interested to acquire land around Srimandir. Let the government acquire the entire Holy City and drive away its residents by using force,” Patnaik said.

On the other hand, Daitapati servitor Binayak Das Mahapatra termed the state government’s decision arbitrary. “We will not tolerate the eviction of hundreds of people from their ancestral houses. I will challenge the decision in Supreme Court,” he said.

Social activist Prasanna Sahu said the state government should conduct public hearing on the issue. “The government should hold discussions with the locals and take their consent for any such move,” he added.