Malkangiri: While the third wave of Covid is likely to sweep the state in October, dengue has been spreading its tentacles in parts of Malkangiri district, a report said.

At the pandemic times, the spread of dengue has been a cause of concern for locals and the health department. According to reports, about 46 people were affected by dengue in the district.

Most of the dengue cases were reported from Sadar and Chitrakonda blocks. Many of the patients are from outside the state. All are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Malkangiri.

“As dengue cases are on the rise in the district, the health department is making special arrangements for the dengue patients at the district headquarters hospital,” said Dr Prafulla Kumar Nanda, the chief district medical officer.

Various outfits demanded an awareness drive by the health department to contain the spread of the disease in rural pockets.

PNN