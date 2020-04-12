Aska: To contain the spread of COVID-19, and to enforce the government’s mandatory mask directive, Aska NAC officials in Ganjam district Saturday conducted checks at various places of the town.

NAC executive officer Ashok Kumar Panda and tehsildar Sadananda Sethi toured various parts of the town and imposed fines on violators.

A total of Rs 7,500 was levied on those who did not wear masks and helmets on their motorcycles, Panda said.

It may be mentioned here that in an attempt to check the spread of coronavirus, Odisha government has made masks mandatory in public.

According to a government notification, the violators will be fined Rs 200 for the first three times and then Rs 500 for every subsequent violation.

PNN