Bhubaneswar: Dense fog engulfed Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin cities, including Puri early Thursday morning affecting vehicular movement. Visibility was reduced to as low as 50 meters at some places.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar, similar conditions were witnessed in some other parts of the state. Jagannath Temple became almost invisible due to fog. Visibility in the pilgrimage town was less than 100 metres.

Neelachakra of the Vaishnavite shrine became completely invisible for quite a longtime in the early hours. “We could not have ‘darshan’ of it due to the dense fog,” a number of Jagannath devotees said.

The vehicular movement was also affected in some other parts of the state. Motorcyclists faced a tough time due to the dense fog.

In its Twitter handle, the IMD centre said that dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha till March 6. No significant change will be witnessed both in the maximum (day) temperature and minimum (night) temperature during the next four to five days.

It is pertinent to mention, a low pressure system formed over Central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean has become well-marked. It is likely to concentrate into a depression by Thursday.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka coast during the next few hours and towards Tamil Nadu coast during subsequent 24 hours.

The above system has no impact over Odisha.

PNN