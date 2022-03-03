Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 138 new Covid-19 cases, of which 33 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,85,487. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,923.

Out of total 138 new infections, 78 were reported from quarantine centres while 60 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 143 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Sambalpur district registered the highest number of new cases with 31 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Gajapati with 18 new infections.

Also read: Odisha registers 143 new Covid-19 cases; 28 below 18 years

Other districts that reported new Covid-19 cases are: Angul (4), Balasore (6), Bolangir (3), Boudh (1), Cuttack (5), Deogarh (5), Ganjam (3), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (3), Jharsuguda (13), Kendrapara (4), Khurda (7), Koraput (3), Mayurbhanj (11), Nabarangpur (3), Nayagarh (1), Nuapada (1), Puri (2) and Sundargarh (11).

The State Pool reported 2 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,94,02,410 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 378.

PNN