Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 143 new Covid-19 cases, of which 28 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,85,349. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,163.

Odisha reported six (06) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 9,085 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Wednesday morning. The state had reported eight (08) Covid-19 fatalities Tuesday.

Khurda reported highest two (02) deaths. It was followed by Cuttack, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts with one (01) each.

Out of total 143 new infections, 86 were reported from quarantine centres while 57 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 168 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Gajapati district registered the highest number of new cases with 20 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Kendrapara with 13 new infections.

Also read: Minor girl beaten to death by father, stepmother in Ganjam

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (8), Balasore (11), Bargarh (1), Bhadrak (2), Bolangir (1), Boudh (3), Cuttack (8), Ganjam (2), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (4), Jharsuguda (10), Kandhamal (1), Khurda (8), Koraput (6), Mayurbhanj (7), Nabarangpur (4), Nayagarh (2), Puri (2), Rayagada (1), Sambalpur (11), Subarnapur (6) and Sundargarh (9).

The State Pool reported 2 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,93,58,741 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 314.

PNN