Digapahandi: A six-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death late Sunday night by her father and stepmother at Tentuliasahi locality of ward No-5 under Digapahandi NAC limits in Ganjam district.

The deceased minor has been identified as A Tapasya. The accused father was identified as A Dibakar and stepmother as A Mamini.

The incident came to the fore Monday morning after which maternal grandfather of the victim lodged an FIR with Digapahandi police. The elderly man K Bheem is a resident of Athagadiasahi in nearby area.

According to sources, the accused man Dibakar had initially married K Bheem’s daughter K Sashi and subsequently gave birth to Tapasya six years ago. The woman had died of a disease over a year ago.

Following which, Dibakar married A Mamini and was staying with her in a rented house at Tentuliasahi. However, the minor girl was residing with her maternal grandfather. Three days ago, Dibakar had brought his daughter Tapasya to the house where the incident occurred.

On the intervening night Dibakar, his second wife and the minor girl went to sleep after having their dinner. At around 11.30pm, A Mamini awoke the girl to urinate, but the latter did not listen. However, the stepmother pushed Tapasya’s head hard against a wall of the room. Dibakar also beat the girl with a baton leading to untimely death.

Based on the FIR, police have registered a case (No-92/2022) under Section 302/34 of the IPC and launched a probe in this connection.

Additional SP of Berhampur Ramesh Chandra Sethi, Digapahandi IIC Basant Kumar Sethi and sub-Inspector Balabhadra Ganda reached the spot along with a scientific team. Police have seized the body of Tapasya and conducted a detailed investigation, an official said.

The body was later sent to MKCG Medical College for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, based on investigation, Digapahandi police arrested the accused duo and forwarded them to local court. They were sent to judicial custody as their bail plea was rejected, the official added.

PNN