Bhubaneswar: A low pressure system is likely to form over south Bay of Bengal adjoining south Andaman Sea in next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here forecasted Monday.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD centre said, “No significant synoptic system lies over the region. Dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha. Dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the district of Jagatsinghpur of North Coastal Odisha.”

Minimum (night) temperatures observed appreciable fall at one or two places over South Interior Odisha, appreciable rise at one or two places over South Coastal Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over Odisha.

The minimum temperatures were below normal at a few places over South Coastal Odisha, at one or two places over North Coastal Odisha, appreciably above normal at one or two places over North Interior Odisha, above normal at one or two places over South Interior Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha.

The highest maximum (day) temperature of 36.0oC was recorded at Boudh and Subarnapur districts and the lowest minimum temperature of 14.0oC was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Monday (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 01.03.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Bhadrak.

Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 01.03.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 02.03.2022)

Light rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Wednesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.03.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 03.03.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Thursday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.03.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.03.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Friday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.03.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 05.03.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Temperature Forecast:

No large change in the minimum (night) temperature during next five days over the districts of Odisha.

PNN