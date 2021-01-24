Bhubaneswar: The people of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack woke up to a thick blanket of fog Sunday morning as the cold wave continued its course across the state.

Fog also prevailed in other parts of the state disrupting road, rail and air traffic.

Official sources said that the fog reduced the visibility to 50 metres and continued from midnight to 8:30 am and 9 am.

The foggy condition prevailed till 10 AM at many places, including the Twin City disrupting vehicular movements.

On the other hand, train services were also disrupted following the dense fog. East Coast Railway (ECoR) has geared up its manpower and has taken precautions to cope with the dense fog during night and early morning in various sections under its jurisdiction.

On the other hand, loco pilots have been instructed to drive the train carefully depending upon visibility conditions for the safety of passengers. Train running staff are being counselled by railway officers and safety counsellors to cope with the situation.

The Meteorological Centre has issued Yellow Warning in connection with dense fog conditions for several districts.

PNN