Bolangir: Owing to bad weather conditions, Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu’s scheduled visit to Odisha has been cancelled.

The Vice-President was scheduled to inaugurate BPCL’s LPG bottling plant here at Barkani and to attend the platinum jubilee function of Rajendra College.

Naidu was scheduled to leave Raipur in an Indian Air Force helicopter at 8.05am and to reach at Patharchepa helipad in Bolangir at 9am. But due to dense fog, his visit has been cancelled, it was learnt. It should be stated here that Naidu had once visited Bolangir a few years back, but then as a BJP leader and not the vice-president.

The bottling plant with a capacity to produce 42 lakh cylinders per year is BPCL’s second such plant in Odisha. Earlier a similar facility had come up at Khurda.

Once commissioned, LPG cylinders will be supplied to 14 districts including Bolangir, Sonepur, Sundragarh, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Boudh, Kandhamal and Raygada.

PNN