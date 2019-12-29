Deogarh: The consumer court here has held the Postal Department responsible for failing to deliver services in a proper manner to policy holder Alekh Biswal of Riamal in this district.

Alekh had opened a life insurance policy (PLI) in 2006. He paid the first 10 annual installments at one go. However, later on he found it difficult to deposit the yearly premium and applied to surrender his policy so that he could get his savings back.

The first time Alekh did so, his application was rejected. Instead the department asked him to alter his policy into a new one for which he would have to pay a lesser premium. However, Alekh said he wanted his deposit back.

The office of the Riamal Postal Department however, kept on delaying the process. It also said that the application could not be processed without the approval of the Superintendent of the Postal Department in Sambalpur.

Alekh continued to run from pillar to post to get his hard-earned money back for the next 14 months. Then to his utter surprise he was informed that the department had not received his application, passbook and other relevant documents.

A harassed Alekh then knocked the door of the Deogarh district consumer court and registered a case (NO-47/2019). Hearing on the case continued for a couple of months.

Finally a few days back the president of Deogarh Consumer Court Deepak Kumar Mohapatra and others ruled in favour of Alekh. It directed Riamal, Deogarh and Sambalpur postal department officials expedite the manner by paying Alekh his dues. It also directed that Alekh be paid Rs 2, 000 as compensation and Rs 1, 000 as court expenses.

