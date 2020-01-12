Deogarh: With the executive engineer and other staff of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department here playing truant on most days, the day to day functioning of the office has suffered. Locals have alleged that they are harassed needlessly when they visit the department for voicing their grievances.

This correspondent to verify the authenticity of the allegations visited the RWSS office Saturday at around 10.30am in the morning. The RWSS office is located at College Road in Purunagarh.

The first thing that came to the notice was a dysfunctional CCTV camera at the entrance. Staff present failed to inform as to how long the camera has stopped working. Some visitors alleged that intentionally the CCTV camera has been damaged so that people can come and go whenever they like.

The executive engineer was missing even though it was well past his arrival time. Chairs of a large number of staff members were also vacant. A person on conditions of anonymity said that there were quite a few who come to office only once in 3-4 days. Yet they manage to get their presence recorded in the attendance register easily.

There were others who stated many projects under the department have remained stalled due to the absence of the officials, even though funds are available.

When contacted, Deogarh RWSS, executive engineer, Nihar Ranjan Dash rubbished claims that he remains absent from office for lengthy periods. He asserted that he goes to office regularly. However, he feigned ignorance about the defunct CCTV camera. He however, was quick to add that it will be repaired within a day or two.

SDO Satyajit Sahu said he attends the Collector’s public grievance meetings on behalf of the executive engineer only when he is absent.

