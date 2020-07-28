New Delhi: A head constable with Delhi Police died by suicide by shooting himself. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

Sanjay, 34, was posted in Saket police station in south Delhi shot himself with a service pistol.

“He was a resident of Alwar and in the preliminary enquiry it has come to knowledge that he was in depression due to long illness of his elder brother,” said a senior police officer.

Earlier, a Delhi Police constable on July 16 had committed suicide by hanging in Burari area of the capital. 25-year-old Parikshit Dhaka hanged himself from a ceiling fan. There has been a series of suicide cases throughout the coronavirus induced lockdown witnesses throughout the country.

IANS