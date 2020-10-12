Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar (IMD) Monday said, the depression over Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours.

The deep depression is likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada during morning hours of October 13, 2020, said IMD.

Due to the weather condition in next 12 hours, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast and West-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal till October 13.

IMD in its Monday afternoon bulletin said, Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are very likely to occur at most places over the districts of South Odisha and at many places over the districts of North Odisha.

IMD has issued both orange and warnings to several districts till 8:30am on October 13. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Orange warning (Be prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Bhadrak and Cuttack.

Meanwhile the highest maximum temperature of 35.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district of Odisha.

