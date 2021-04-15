There are many unsolved mysteries in the world that have continued to bamboozle scientists for generations.

Today we are going to tell you about one such mystery involving a pool whose water level increases when there is a possibility of a natural calamity.

The name of the pool is BhimKund, which is located in Bajna village, about 70 km from Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

From the name itself one can connect that the origin of the story lies in the ancient Indian epic, the Mahabharata.

It is said that when the Pandavas were thirsty, Bhima hit the ground with his mace which created a big pool and quenched their thirst. It is said that this pool was 40-80 metres wide and looked exactly like a mace, Bhima’s weapon of choice.

Many attempts were made to measure the depth of this mysterious pool starting from the local administration to foreign scientists but every study has so far reportedly ended in disappointment.

According to sources, once a group of foreign scientists dropped a camera to 200 meters of water to know the depth of the pool but still could not examine it properly.