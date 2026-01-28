Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida inaugurated the Panchatatwa Park and laid the foundation stone for the Subhadra Resource Centre at State Institute for Women and Children (SIWC) Tuesday.

On the occasion, Parida, who holds the Women and Child Development (W&CD) portfolio, also launched a two-day workshop under the SUPOSHIT Odisha Mission (SOM).

Emphasising that the fight against malnutrition begins at home, Parida issued a clarion call to educate mothers at the grassroots level, empowering them with the knowledge to ensure their children’s health.

A key highlight of her speech was the ‘localisation of nutritious food’, where she urged the community to rely on locally available, nutrient-rich resources rather than processed alternatives.

In a unique social appeal, she encouraged citizens to celebrate personal milestones like birthdays by distributing fruits among local Anganwadi children.

The Panchatatwa Park is based on the five essential elements of nature.

“A key attraction at the park is Acupressure Path – a circular path in the shape of the number ‘8’, where pebbles, stones, and sand have been used.

It helps in increasing blood circulation and providing mental peace,” according to W&CD sources.

The park also features an open-air gym. It will serve as a centre to connect women and children with nature, they said.

Parida laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Subhadra Resource Centre and a 400-seat modern auditorium at the SIWC campus, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 35.70 crore.

This integrated facility, which includes a toy museum and cafeteria, will serve as a dynamic hub for capacity building, research, and policy initiatives for women and children.

Inaugurating a two-day state-level orientation-cum-capacity building workshop under the SOM, the Deputy CM said the workshop would help strengthen Anganwadi workers at the grassroots level.

SOM focuses on transforming Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) into malnutrition-free zones.

Centres with no underweight or malnourished children will be declared ‘SUPOSHIT’, and the respective workers will receive public recognition.