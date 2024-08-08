Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo Wednesday said that since Odisha is a disaster-prone state, climate-resilient agriculture can help benefit small and marginal farmers. He said this while attending a two-day International Conference on ‘Hunger Free World’ organised by MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) that began in Chennai Wednesday. Singh Deo attended the conference titled ‘MS Swaminathan’s Vision for Evergreen Revolution’ as the chief guest.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said Odisha is a natural disaster-prone state. Small and marginal farmers can benefit by prioritising climate-resilient agriculture. By diversifying agriculture or growing more than one crop at a time, the world can be made hunger-free. By increasing the consumption of traditional foods, smallholder farmers, especially farmers in tribal areas, can benefit and become financially independent. Similarly, by reducing food waste, the world can quickly become hunger-free.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP