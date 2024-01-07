New Delhi: The Indian High Commission in Male Sunday raised with the Maldivian government the issue of derogatory comments made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by certain lawmakers, even as Male distanced itself from these remarks and asserted that “personal” views do not represent its position.

Sources said the Indian mission in Male objected to certain social media posts against the prime minister that came after his visit to Lakshadweep.

A Maldivian lawmaker criticised Modi following his Lakshadweep trip inferring that New Delhi is attempting to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

“The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives,” the Maldivian foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners.

“Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks,” it said.

The Maldives is one of India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defence and security witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.

The new president, Mohamed Muizzu, is seen to be close to China. After taking charge of the top office over a month back, he called for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives.

