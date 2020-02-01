New Delhi: In what comes as an alarming update on Saturday, a man opened fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, news agencies reported. Delhi Police promptly took the man, who had fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh area, into custody.

Regarding the incident of firing in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, DCP Chinmay Biswal said, “The man had resorted to firing his gun in the air. Police immediately overpowered and caught him.

#BREAKING #Exclusive. Watch the VIDEO of #ShaheenBagh's GUN ATTACKER. Says, " humare desh mein SIRF HINDUO ki chalegi" Will share more verified video here & on my youtube channel- https://t.co/kLTJCnDmyW pic.twitter.com/5GCxkaWE3D — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 1, 2020

This comes after a 17-year-old gunman had opened fire on anti-CAA protesters in Delhi’s Jamia area earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.