Bhubaneswar: A vibrant celebration of gender and sexual diversity, showcasing powerful assertion of rights, identity, and dignity, hundreds of individuals from Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer, and Asexual (LGBTIQA++) communities, along with their supporters, gathered in the Capital city Sunday, braving heavy rains to participate in Odisha Rainbow Pride Walk 2025.

The annual pride walk, organised by a coalition of advocacy and community-based organisations including Sakha, Third Gender Welfare Trust (TWT), Solidarity and Action Against the HIV Infection in India (SAATHII), Centre for Advocacy and Research (CFAR), SINI, SAKHI, The Humanity, civil society groups, and other LGBTIQA+ organisations, commenced from Master Canteen Square and concluded at Subham Market Complex. “The community gathers to celebrate the full spectrum of human sexualities, genders, and to renew its pledge to challenge and change social norms that deny people their rights because of who they are or whom they love,” said Meghna Sahoo, an organising member of the rally. Odisha has witnessed significant legal and social strides in advancing LGBTIQA+ rights since the first-ever pride walk in 2009. Some of the landmark milestones include, the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) verdict of 2014, recognising the right of transgender individuals to self-identify their gender; decriminalisation of Section 377 in 2018) marking a historic moment for equality by legalising consensual same-sex relationships; progressive rulings by Orissa High Court affirming the rights such as cohabitation, protection, and access to state benefits like family pensions for transgender and queer individuals.

Additionally, government welfare initiatives such as ‘Sweekruti’ scheme and the national ‘SMILE’ scheme have provided critical support to transgender individuals across the state and country. “Despite these achievements, members of LGBTIQA+ community continue to face systemic discrimination, social exclusion, and violence,” Pradosh Das, one of the participants. Pride walks and awareness drives play a crucial role in seeking visibility, inclusion, and equality in every sphere of life—legal, social, economic and cultural.