Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded as many as 67 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the state’s tally to 1,336, a health department official said Sunday.

Of the 67 new patients, 16 cases were detected in Puri out of which 15 were in quarantine centres. While 11 of them are Surat returnees, one is Tamil Nadu returnee and three others are West Bengal returnees. One local case is in home quarantine.

As many as 13 cases were in Nayagarh, all of them from quarantine centres. While nine among them are Surat returnees, four are Andhra Pradesh returnees.

Out of the six cases in Angul, all were reported from quarantine centres. While one among them is from Tamil Nadu, two each are Maharashtra and Surat returnees. One of them is a bus helper of a Maharashtra Bus.

Ganjam reported seven cases, all of which were from quarantine centres. While there are six local cases, there also is a Surat returnee among those tested positive.

Out of the seven cases in Bolangir, six were reported from quarantine centres and the other — a Delhi returnee — was in home quarantine. Of the six cases from quarantine centres, one is from Surat, three from Maharashtra, one from Andhra Pradesh and One from Chhattisgarh.

Both cases reported in Khurdha were reported from quarantine centres. Both are Telangana returnees. One separate case was reported from Bhubaneswar where the patient was in home quarantine and is a local case.

Four cases were reported in Sundargarh and all of them are from quarantine centres. While two of them are Maharashtra returnees, one came back from Tamil Nadu and the other one is a West Bengal returnee.

Both cases from Malkangiri were reported from quarantine centres. Both are Tamil Nadu returnees.

One case reported from Jagatsinghpur was from a quarantine centre. The patient is a Gujarat returnee.

Both cases reported in Cuttack were reported from quarantine centres. Both are Gujarat returnees.

Out of the four cases in Kalahandi, all were reported from quarantine centres. While two of them are West Bengal returnees, the other two are local cases.

One case reported in Nuapada was reported from a quarantine centre. The man is a Maharashtra returnee.

A patient who tested positive In Dhenkanal had been kept at a quarantine centre. He is a Surat returnee.