Bhubaneswar: Deadly coronavirus continues to leave its footprint across Odisha as two more districts—Gajapati and Nabarangpur–reported their first cases Saturday as 80 new cases emerged in the state.

Out of the 80 new cases, Ganjam reported 19. Of them, 15 were Surat returnees and one was a Maharashtra returnee and all of them had been quarantined upon their return. The remaining three were local cases.

Puri reported 17 cases. While all were from quarantine centres, 11 had travel history to Gujarat, four to West Bengal, and one each to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

14 cases were reported from Jajpur. Of them, eight had come from West Bengal, five from Andhra Pradesh and one from Gujarat and all had been quarantined after their return from those states.

All the five cases reported from Sundargarh were Maharashtra returnees and had been quarantined. Of the five cases reported from Malkangiri, three were Tamil Nadu returnees and one was a Telangana returnee. They were all from quarantine centres. The remaining one was a local case.

Gajapati reported four cases. Of them three were local cases; one was a Maharashtra returnee and had been quarantined. Nayagarh registered five cases. Of them, two were Surat returnees, two Telangana returnees and one West Bengal returnee. All were from quarantine centres.

Of the three cases reported from Balasore, all were Surat returnees and from quarantine centres. Jharsuguda also reported three cases. Of them, one each had travel history to Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and one was a local case. While two of them were under home quarantine, one was from a quarantine centre.

The two cases reported from Kandhamal had travel history to Telangana and had been quarantined. Cuttack, Nabarangpur and Bolangir each reported one case and they had travel history to Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively. They were all from quarantine centres in their respective districts.

The district administrations have started the process of shifting the patients from quarantine centres to their COVID-19 hospitals. Similarly, contact tracing of local cases have also in progress, it was learnt.

PNN