Bhubaneswar: As many as 143 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 2,388, official data suggested Wednesday.

According to Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) of the state government, of the fresh cases, 132 were detected among those lodged at quarantine centres, while the other 11 were found during contact tracing.

Highest 41 cases were reported from Ganjam. Of them, 36 were from quarantine centres and include 10 Gujarat, four Maharashtra, one Andhra Pradesh returnees and another 21 returnees from Gujarat/ Maharashtra who were in home quarantine. There also are five local contact cases.

As many as 24 cases were reported in Balasore of which 23 were from quarantine centres and one is a local contact. Sonepur came third with 17 cases out of which 14 are in quarantine. Three of them are Gujarat, eight Tamil Nadu and another three Telangana returnees. There are three local contact cases.

Out of the 13 cases reported in Bolangir, all the patients were in quarantine centres. Of them, 10 are Maharashtra, two are Gujarat and one is a Tamil Nadu returnee. There were nine cases in Kendrapara, all of which were reported in quarantine centres. Five of them are Gujarat, two Maharashtra and two Tamil Nadu returnees.

There were eight cases reported in Nuapada, all of which are from quarantine centres and all the victims are Maharashtra returnees. Of the eight cases in Mayurbhanj, all were from quarantine centres. While six are Maharashtra returnees, one is Telangana and the other is a Delhi returnee.

Of the four cases in Gajapati, all were reported in quarantine centres. Two of them are Telangana returnees and two others came from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Out of the four cases in Sundargarh, two were reported in quarantine centres and two others were local contact cases. The returnees came from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

There were three cases in Sambalpur. All of them were reported in quarantine centres and the patients came back from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana. Of the three cases in Bhadrak, all were reported in quarantine centres. They returned from Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Of the three cases in Angul, all were reported in quarantine centres. They are Maharashtra and Karnataka returnees. Of the three cases in Khordha, all were reported in quarantine centres. Two of them are Surat returnees and the other came back from Delhi.

Besides, one case each was reported in Deogarh, Rayagada and Kalahandi districts from quarantine centres. They returned from Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat respectively.