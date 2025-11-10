Baula: Once dropped out of school owing to abject poverty and worked as a labourer at a brick kiln, 20-year-old Rani Hembram of Sangam village under Dhenka panchayat in Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district has broken the glass ceiling by cracking the NEET exam even as she wishes to be a good physician.

Although financial burden had been a stumbling block on her path to success, Rani left no stone unturned and, with help from generous individuals, she is now pursuing MBBS at Phulbani Medical College.

Rani passed her matriculation exam in 2021 with 85 per cent marks, scoring 511. However, her family members were reluctant to allow her to pursue higher studies. Determined to chase her dream, Rani decided to work as a labourer. She began working at a brick kiln in Soso village in the district.

Her commitment to education caught the attention of kiln owner and Anganwadi supervisor Nirupama Rout, who in turn informed local media persons. Former Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy promised to support her higher studies and provided financial assistance.

Later, after learning about her struggles, Bhubaneswar-based social worker Nibedita Lenka visited Rani’s home and extended further support. With Nibedita’s help, Rani enrolled at Navajyoti Science College in Bhubaneswar, setting her firmly on the path toward becoming a doctor.

College principal Shantanu Mohapatra not only provided free education but also medical coaching to Rani, a student from an impoverished background. After passing her Plus II examinations, she took medical coaching the next year. Her hard work paid off when she secured the 4,381 rank in the state merit list.

As the news of her admission to the medical college spread, congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters, bringing a wave of joy to her tribal, economically disadvantaged family. Anandapur MLA Abhimanyu Sethi, the former MLA, Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Somanath Das, Anchalika Baristha Nagarik Bikash Mancha president Parshuram Peda, working president Nrusingha Charan Dehury, senior educationist Mohan Kumar Mohanty, MP nominee Gyan Ranjan Samantsinghar, and educationist Madhusudan Jena wished her all success in life.

Teachers from Swampatna region also met Rani, offering her financial support and felicitated her with certificates for her success. Expressing gratitude toward the media, Rani thanked the organisations and individuals who came forward to help after her story was published.

She also extended her thanks to Nibedita Lenka, her college’s principal, and all her teachers for their constant guidance. Rani said she is determined to dedicate her life to serving people through her medical career.

