Dhenkikote: Residents who lost land during the expansion of National Highway 20, the lifeline of Keonjhar district, have warned of protest and road blockade if their long-pending compensation is not settled soon.

Although compensations were partly disbursed, several affected landowners said they are still waiting for the remaining amount even after approaching the court. The victims alleged that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials have disregarded court orders directing them to release the funds.

The land acquisition for expansion of the NH from Panikoili to Rajamunda began in 2009. In Dhenkikote panchayat alone, about 1 acre and 18 decimals were acquired, including 25 decimals from Maheswar Barik and 12 decimals from a tribal widow, Sunei Nayak. The toll plaza was later built on this land.

Maheswar Barik received compensation for only 20 decimals, and despite the passage of 16 long years, payment for the remaining 5 decimals is still pending. Similarly, Nayak has not received any compensation for her 12 decimals.

Barik had earlier approached the Orissa High Court, which directed NHAI officials to pay compensation within 15 days. However, three years have passed since the order and the payment has yet to be made.

Ghatagaon Tehsildar Charulata Singh, NHAI Manager Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Site Engineer of PRU Keonjhar Arun Kumar Das, Land Acquisition RI Tapas Kumar Nayak, Dhenkikote RI Shibashankar Singh, Land Acquisition Chairman Jagabandhu Sahu, Residential Engineer Madhusudan Raut, and Additional Surveyor Surendra Kumar Nayak, in the presence of Maheswar’s son Santanu, Thursday initiated the process of investigation through mutual discussions.

However, during the inspection, Santanu insisted on identifying the 25-decimal plot (Khata No. 116/23, Plot No. 470/1129), leading to an inconclusive meeting. The tehsildar later said that a new date would be set to resolve the dispute and directed NHAI officials to expedite the process.

The land losers have warned that if the district administration continues to ignore the issue, they will block the toll plaza and take their protest to the highway.

PNN