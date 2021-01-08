Chitrakonda: The district administration has gone an overdrive to fast-track development in various panchayats of Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district since the Gurupriya bridge was commissioned in the area which was once cut off by the reservoir.

Reports said, life for thousands of people living in 26 village of Dhuliput panchayat under Chitrakonda block in Swabhiman Anchal had been miserable as they were confined to the cut-off area all through the year. Basic development was a dream for them. Constant fear from Maoists added to their miseries.

The government was unable to carry on development in the inaccessible area on the Odisha-Andhra Borders in the absence of communication link. The area, marked with rocky terrains, hills, creeks and rivers, was once a hotbed of Maoists, who held their sway through violence. It was known as Red Corridor.

Many former Collectors like Balwant Singh and R Vineel Krishna had made good pioneering efforts to usher in development here, but connectivity through the reservoir was the biggest stumbling block. In 2011, former Collector R Vineel Krishna was holding a public contact programme at Badapada to know the grievances of people when Maoists had kidnapped him.

Since then, the pace of development had completely slowed down for fear of Maoists. Years later, the administration resumed efforts to push development expeditiously in June 2019. BDO Lariman Kharsel and junior engineer Sibasish Biswas reached Dhuliput panchayat. The area received panchayat status four years ago. As elections were cancelled for some reason, the panchayat has no people’s representatives.

Now, the area is witnessing development with various projects having been taken up. Roads, official buildings are being constructed at a fast rate. The administration is also putting in place projects like safe drinking water, panchayat office, Anganwadi buildings, a market complex and a panchayat godown.

Maliguda river has still been a roadblock for communication for people in 26 villages of Dhuliguda panchayat and several other villages in Ralegada panchayat. Significantly, a bridge is being constructed across the river. Once completed, their commuting woes will be over, they added.

People were reeling from darkness since independence. The darkness has gone now as electricity has been supplied. Street lights have been installed in these six villages. Moreover, 84 people in the panchayat have been provided ration cards.

Importantly, a new road of 3-km stretch has been laid from Badapada Maliguda to Dhuliguda via Luharam.

