New Delhi: Developments related to negotiations between the US and Iran to resolve the West Asia conflict, oil prices and foreign investors’ trading activity will largely influence stock markets in a holiday-shortened week, analysts said.

Equity markets would remain closed Thursday for Bakri Id.

The rupee-dollar trend and global market sentiment would also be tracked by investors, according to the analysts.

“This week is expected to remain highly sensitive to global macroeconomic developments and currency movements. Investors will also monitor crude oil prices, developments in US-Iran negotiations, and the trajectory of the US dollar and bond yields, all of which are expected to influence foreign flows and overall risk appetite,” Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Saturday said that some progress has been made in the negotiations between the US and Iran, signalling that the conflict in West Asia could be nearing a resolution.

The Reserve Bank Friday announced a record dividend of Rs 2.87 lakh crore to the government for the year ended March 2026, providing a financial boost for the exchequer amid rising import bills and supply chain disruptions due to the West Asia conflict.

Participants will closely assess the impact of the RBI’s record dividend transfer on liquidity expectations, fiscal flexibility, and government spending prospects going forward, Mishra added.

“Markets are expected to remain volatile and heavily headline-driven in the coming week, with investor attention firmly focused on developments surrounding the USâ€“Iran situation, broader diplomatic negotiations and movements in crude oil prices.

“While hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough and easing geopolitical tensions have improved sentiment modestly, investors continue to remain cautious as uncertainty surrounding the final outcome of the negotiations remains elevated,” Ponmudi R, CEO – Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In addition to geopolitical developments, investors are expected to closely monitor rupee movement, global equity market trends, institutional flow dynamics and broader macroeconomic indicators for directional cues, he said.

“With global uncertainty still elevated, market participants are likely to remain selective and cautious despite the recent improvement in sentiment,” Ponmudi added.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said, a more constructive market setup would require crude to ease more meaningfully, FII flows to stabilise, and Q1FY27 earnings expectations to be managed without significant downgrades.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 177.36 points, or 0.23 per cent, and the NSE Nifty went up by 75.8 points, or 0.32 per cent.

PTI