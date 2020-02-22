Bhawanipatna: Devotees Friday were seen distributing milk to children and poor people instead of pouring it on the Shiva Linga at Balaji temple in Kalahandi district. Devotees were also seen convincing others to also distribute milk among children and worship Lord Shiva with prasad and flowers. “We decided to prevent milk from being wasted and distribute it among the poor without hurting anybody’s religious feelingswhich was appreciated by devotees,” said Ashok Panda, a devotee. Temple priest, Laxmikant Panda, also encouraged us to take the noble initiative forward, he added.