Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Maha Shivratri, March 1, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued Friday a set of guidelines for celebration of the festival at Lingaraj Temple in the city. As per the BMC guidelines, the concerned servitors of the temple shall perform rituals of the deity by observing strictly Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks and social distancing.

“Devotees will be allowed darshan of Lord Lingaraj from Singhadwara to Aada Katha on the occasion. Devotees will not be allowed to perform during darshan near Aada Katha. Sahanmela darshan/Garvagruha darasan will not be allowed on the day of Maha Shivratri. The devotees will have to maintain social distance at all times during the event,” the BMC guidelines said.

The BMC also stated that the temple authorities will ensure that only a particular number of devotees are allowed inside the temple premises so that social distancing of six feet is maintained at all times.

“All the devotees shall have to wear masks appropriately at all times during the occasion. Provision of hand washing/hand sanitizer for the devotees will be ensured by the temple authorities. Spitting inside and outside the temple premises and chewing of pan/ gutkha has been strictly prohibited,” the BMC guidelines further stated.

Those with SARI/ ILI like symptoms shall not be allowed to the temple. Other vulnerable groups of people such as persons with comorbidities, elderly persons, pregnant women and children below 12 have been advised to avoid the event. Any kind of mela/ congregation of temporary vendors that will cause gathering have been prohibited outside the temple premises.