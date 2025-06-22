New Delhi: Regulator DGCA has put in place a special audit framework for a “360-degree” evaluation of the country’s aviation ecosystem and transcend the current practice of siloed assessment.

The move comes a week after the fatal crash of Air India’s Ahmedabad-London Gatwick aircraft soon after takeoff that killed 241 people onboard as well as many others on the ground.

In a detailed circular dated June 19, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said a comprehensive special framework to assess aviation ecosystem and strengthen aviation safety architecture is being put in place.

“Traditionally, regulatory and safety oversight functions within Indian aviation have been conducted in silos, with different directorates performing inspections and audits specific to their respective domains,” it said.

Against this backdrop, DGCA emphasised that the comprehensive special audit is designed to transcend existing siloed assessments and will focus on examining the safety management systems (SMS), operational practices, and regulatory adherence across all aviation domains.

“The goal is to generate a 360-degree evaluation of the aviation ecosystem, reflecting both its strengths and areas needing improvement,” the watchdog said.

The special audits will be applicable to scheduled, non-scheduled, and private air operators, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) organisations, Approved Training Organisations (ATOs), Flying Training Organisations (FTOs), Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), Aerodrome Operators, and Ground Handling Agencies (GHAs).

By adopting a risk-based and integrated approach, DGCA said these audits will proactively identify systemic vulnerabilities, enhance resilience, and ensure strict adherence to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and the country’s national aviation objectives.

These audits will be in addition to the regulatory audits carried out as per the Annual Surveillance Programme.

The audits will be carried out by multi-disciplinary teams led by senior DGCA official (DDG/Director) as the lead auditor.

The official will be supported by specialists from Flight Standards, Air Safety, Airworthiness, Airspace & Air Navigation Services, Licensing, and Aerodrome Standards directorates.

India is one of the world’s fastest growing civil aviation markets.

PTI