Jeypore: Fire safety measures, security, lighting, and drinking water supply at Jeypore Airport were the priority issues that came up for discussion during a two-day visit of a team formed by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to the airport, a report said. The Central team was reportedly happy at the existing infrastructural facilities at the airport and very soon flight services might start from the airport after the issuance of the license. The team members stressed upgrading the system on the above issues and bringing in improvements in them during their review of the infrastructure at the airport for two days. The members comprised of Manoj Kumar Garg, deputy director from DGCA headquarters, Manish Thakur, deputy director and Dhusar Mandal from the eastern region.