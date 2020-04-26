Cuttack: Odisha DGP Abhay took to social media Sunday to thank the residents of Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore for making the 60-hour shutdown successful. It had been imposed to prevent the community spread of the pandemic COVID-19 in the three districts. The shutdown was relaxed at 10.00am Sunday

“I compliment the residents of Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur district for observing complete shutdown & cooperating with police & administration in its implementation. I urge them to continue to practice social distancing,” tweeted Abhay.

The top official also praised the police personnel who maintained strict vigil during the shutdown and saw to it that all guidelines were followed. The DGP said that even though shutdown had ended in the three districts, lockdown norms will remain in place.

The administrative authorities are trying their best to monitor the coronavirus situation in the districts. A large number of positive cases had emerged from the three districts in the last few days.

The district collectors of both Bhadrak and Jajpur have appealed to the people to continue following lockdown regulations. They also said that there is no shortage of essential commodities and people shouldn’t resort to panic buying.

Sources said, Bhadrak district collector issued few regulations and norms that are directed to be followed by the shopkeepers in the district.

Similarly, Jajpur district collector also urged the people not to rush to the market just after the shutdown finished. He said that enough stock of essential commodities available in the market and advised the district people to take their time to buy essential commodities to avoid overcrowding.

PNN