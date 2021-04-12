Pipili: DGP Abhay reviewed Monday the law and order situation in Pipili Assembly constituency ahead of the bypolls to be held April 17. With the date of the election drawing near, cases of violence between workers of various political parties are being reported now on daily basis.

The DGP conducted a meeting involving top administration and police officials to take stock of the situation in the constituency ahead of the election.

It is worth mentioning that some workers of the BJP were allegedly thrashed by BJD members at Raigurupur, April 2. In another pre-poll violence reported Sunday, at least three BJP members sustained severe injuries after they were allegedly attacked by some BJD workers at Brahmanabada area under Delang police limits April 11.

The injured were immediately rushed to Delang government hospital and two of them were later shifted to AIIMS in Bhubaneswar. BJP president Sameer Mohanty has visited the injured workers at AIIMS.

Protesting against the attack, hundreds of BJP workers staged a sit-in (dharna) by blocking the main road near Delanga police station Monday.

At the same time, a delegation of senior party leaders of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday met the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Bhubaneswar alleging a series of violent attacks on party members by BJP workers during campaigning. The leaders also submitted a memorandum to the CEO in this regard.

