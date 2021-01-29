Bhubaneswar: Odisha police secured the third place in terms of policing in the recently released India Justice Report for 2020. The report has been prepared jointly by various leading legal and human rights think tanks of India.

Odisha had held the seventh spot in policing in the India Justice Report for 2019. Now, it jumped to 3rd spot in the current report which was released Thursday.

The report revealed that the state police force showed significant development in filing up vacancies in lower ranks, increased the number of women in force.

“Odisha’s four-spot jump to third place in police ranking is the result of the state’s efforts to improve deficits in the policing capacity since 2017. It has made efforts to improve not only the caste diversity amongst officers but has also increased the presence of women personnel (9 per cent to 10 per cent) and the share of women officers (8 per cent to 11 per cent),” reports the IJR 2020.

The report also stated that the state police have showed a decrease in constable vacancies over a five-year period (2015–2019). However, the report indicated an ‘increase in vacancies at the officer level’.

The state police force also managed to ‘utilize only 10 per cent of its Modernisation Fund, over 40 percentage points less than in 2017.’

Expressing happiness over the ranking, DGP Abhay tweeted, “Very happy to note that Odisha has been ranked third in Policing among 18 Large and midsized states ranked by prestigious “India Justice Report 2020.”